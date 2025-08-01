National

PM Modi seeks people's suggestions ahead of Independence Day address

NewsDrum Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Two weeks before delivering his 12th consecutive Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to share their thoughts on the themes and ideas they want to be reflected in his speech.

He said on X, "As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year's Independence Day speech?"

He urged them to share their thoughts on open forums on MyGov and the NaMo App.

In his August 15 addresses, Modi covers a broad sweep of issues facing the country and often makes new announcements.

