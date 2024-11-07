PM Modi sends appreciation letter to differently-abled artist

Vadodara (Guj), Nov 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter of appreciation to differently-abled artist Diya Gosai who had gifted portraits to Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez during their roadshow here on October 28.

In the letter, which Diya (20) received through post on Thursday, PM Modi thanked her and said he and the Spanish president felt extremely happy seeing their portraits during the roadshow.

"Your gesture showcased the love and affection Indians have for the people of Spain. I am glad you are blessed with such an extraordinary talent and god-gifted skill at such a young age. The way Gujarat's youth are contributing in different sectors, I am confident of Gujarat's bright future," said the PM.

Through the letter, dated November 1, the PM wished Diya and her family a Happy Diwali and wished that she continues her art journey with zeal and hard work.

On October 28, Modi and Sanchez held a 2.5 km roadshow here before inaugurating the Tata Aircraft Complex. Both the leaders travelled in an open jeep.

They stopped along the route after spotting Diya sitting on her wheelchair and holding hand-drawn portraits.

The two leaders stepped out of the vehicle and met Diya who presented them the portraits. Modi and Sanchez shook hands with her and thanked her.

Diya, wheelchair-bound due to her disability, is a fourth year student of Bachelor of Design at the MS University's Faculty of Fine Arts here.

"Upon learning about the roadshow, I made those portraits in four days with the hope that they would accept it. I was lucky they spotted me and met me in person to accept my gifts. Today, when I received the letter of appreciation, my family is feeling very proud," said Diya. PTI PJT PD KRK