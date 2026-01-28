PM Modi set to attend NCC rally, address cadets

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the National Cadet Corps' PM Rally at Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday, which will mark the culmination of the month-long annual NCC Republic Day Camp.

He will also address a gathering of NCC cadets at the Cariappa Parade Ground.

"We are all set for the big event, which will begin around 3:30 pm today. There are some contingency measures in place too, in case there is rain," a senior official said.

The theme of the PM Rally is 'Rashtra Pratham - Kartavya Nishth Yuva', reflecting the spirit of duty, discipline and national commitment among India’s youth.

The rally will mark the grand culmination of the NCC Republic Day Camp 2026, which was formally inaugurated on January 5 by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

The NCC had announced on January 3 that 2,406 NCC cadets, including 898 girls, from across the country are participating in the annual camp this year.

More than 200 cadets and officers from over 20 friendly foreign countries, including Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Brazil, Nepal and Malaysia, are also taking part in it.

The month-long camp features several inter-directorate competitions and events like the best cadet competition, small arms firing, and flag area designing.

An all-female marching contingent, followed by a combined band, and an all-male marching contingent in that order were part of the 77th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path in the national capital.

For the first time, NCC's contingent leaders marched with a sword in the ceremonial parade "at par" with the members of military contingents.

On the occasion, a vibrant cultural programme will be presented by NCC cadets, members of Rashtriya Rangshala and National Service Scheme (NSS), showcasing their role in nation building, social service and character development.

In the past one month, various leaders from the government and the military, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and the three Service chiefs, have addressed the cadets at the NCC Republic Day Camp. PTI KND MNK MNK