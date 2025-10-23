PM Modi set to interact with BJP workers in Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach out to the youth in Bihar in an interactive session on Thursday evening as part of the campaign for the assembly elections next month.

Modi will join the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' initiative of the BJP-led NDA virtually. “Our workers are working with unprecedented energy and dedication to ensure the victory of BJP-led NDA in the Bihar assembly elections,” Modi said in a post on X.

“I am very excited to once again engage in dialogue with them this evening around 6 PM in the 'My Booth is the Strongest' program,” the prime minister said.

Modi had participated in a similar program on October 15.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases - November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The BJP-led NDA, comprising the Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is locked in a direct contest with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) that has the Congress, the Left parties and smaller outfits as its constituents.

The Jan Suraaj led by poll strategist Prashant Kishor too is in the fray.