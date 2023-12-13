PM Modi, Shah to attend Rajasthan CM oath ceremony on Dec 15

Jaipur, Dec 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan chief minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma on December 15.

An arrangement meeting regarding the function was held on Wednesday in the BJP state office with the chief minister-designate and party state president CP Joshi in attendance.

A party spokesperson said invitations have been sent to central leaders and state chief ministers for the ceremony.

According to him, all main roads reaching the state capital will be decorated with posters and banners of various central government welfare schemes, as well as the leaders' cutouts.

The swearing-in ceremony of Bhajan Lal Sharma, the chief minister-designate, and his deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, will be held on Friday.

The three will be administered oath by Governor Kalraj Mishra.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, the ceremony will be held outside Albert Hall in Ram Niwas Bagh.

The statement said Mishra congratulated Sharma and approved the swearing-in ceremony programme proposed by him.

Sharma will be sworn in as chief minister and Kumari and Bairwa as Cabinet members in the ceremony which will be held at 11.15 am.

The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 assembly elections while the Congress got 69 seats. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 seats in the state assembly.

Sharma, a first-time MLA, was on Tuesday announced as the chief minister-designate during a BJP Legislature Party meeting in the presence of the party's central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, and Vinod Tawde.

Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were announced as the picks for deputy chief ministers and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani as speaker of the assembly. PTI AG VN VN