PM Modi should announce restoration of statehood to J-K on I-Day: Minister

Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir minister Satish Sharma on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announce restoration of statehood to the Union Territory during his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort.

Sharma was responding to questions from reporters about the Supreme Court on Thursday giving the Centre eight weeks to file a response on a plea seeking the restoration of statehood to J-K.

"The PM should make an announcement tomorrow only for something that we may get after eight weeks," he said.

The minister, however, said the Supreme Court should consider every aspect and return the dignity of the people of J-K.

In a related development, the ruling National Conference (NC) said it was disappointed by the SC giving the Centre eight weeks.

"It is disappointing. People of J-K were eagerly waiting for some good news, but today's decision to wait for the Centre's response for another eight weeks is disappointing," NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said.

He, however, said the party is hopeful that the people of J-K will hear "good news" in the next hearing or the coming days.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran also took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that there are "several considerations which go into the decision-making process".

It listed the plea, filed by academician Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and socio-political activist Ahmad Malik, for a hearing after eight weeks.

"You cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam... It is for Parliament and the executive to take a decision," the CJI said when senior lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Bhat, sought an early hearing.