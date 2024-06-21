PM Modi should apologise if employees forced to walk barefoot in Yoga Day event: NC MP-elect

Srinagar, Jun 21 (PTI) National Conference MP-elect Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise if the reports of some government employees being "forced" to walk barefoot for his International Yoga Day event here are true.
Prime Minister Modi led the Yoga Day event at SKICC here on Friday morning.
Mehdi, who won the parliamentary polls from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, posted a video on X purportedly showing some participants for the event walking barefoot amidst incessant rains.
"Reports and videos surfaced showing employees forced into walking barefoot in an event organised for the Prime Minister. The way this administration has treated the employees shows its disregard for respect and basic rights of the employees. And this behaviour is unacceptable," Mehdi, a firebrand Shia leader, said.
He said if the reports are true, then the prime minister "should apologise for this disrespectful treatment of the employees".