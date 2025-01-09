PM Modi should be asked 'tough questions' on Christians: Derek O'Brien

Ahmedabad, Jan 9 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday prodded Christian religious leaders to ask "tough questions" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about issues concerning the minority community.

Addressing a Christian gathering in Ahmedabad, the opposition parliamentarian alleged the Modi government was pushing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to "divide the minorities" of the country.

Referring to Modi attending a Christmas celebration hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) in New Delhi last month, O'Brien said community leaders should have asked some pointed questions to the PM on the occasion.

"I have no problem if you (bishops) want to have Christmas lunch with Modi, but, you have to also ask tough questions. The church has to ask difficult questions, like why you are trying to change Christmas into Good Governance Day. Why are they weaponizing FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act)?" said the TMC leader at the event.

The event, titled "Speak UP", was organised at a Christian-run school in the presence of Archbishop Thomas Macwan.

"PM Modi should be asked why he is pushing the Waqf Bill to divide the minorities. He should be asked why he is ignoring (strife-torn) Manipur and why there are no actions against people giving hate speeches," the Rajya Sabha member maintained.

He alleged the Prime Minister was "silent" on violence against Christians and on the issue of BJP governments in different states violating the Constitution by bringing anti-conversion laws.

The TMC leader urged the Christian community to "speak up" on these issues and ask tough questions to the Centre. PTI PJT PD RSY