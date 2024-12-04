PM Modi should intervene to ensure release of ISKCON monk in Bangladesh: BJP MP in LS

New Delhi: A BJP Lok Sabha member on Wednesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the release of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who has been jailed in Bangladesh on charges of sedition.

Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya raised the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha.

BJP member from Mathura, Hema Malini, said that insult to religion, violence and injustice cannot be tolerated.

"We cannot be silent. This is not an issue of diplomacy, but linked to our emotions and devotion to Shri Krishna," the actor-turned-politician said.

Malini said she hoped that the Bangladesh government would release the ISKCON monk.

BJP member Dilip Saikia, who represents Darrang-Udalguri in Assam, wanted the Parliament to adopt a resolution to send a message to the Bangladesh government for a complete halt to the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Saikia said since the formation of Bangladesh in 1971, lakhs of Bangladeshi Muslims infiltrated into Assam and have become a deciding factor in the political and electoral system.

Firojiya said no lawyers were available in Bangladesh and one who was ready to represent him was battling for life.