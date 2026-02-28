PM Modi should not consider himself bigger than nation: Gehlot

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against the Congress in Ajmer as a reflection of "political frustration" and said the prime minister should not consider himself "bigger than the nation".

PM Modi, addressing a public meeting in Kayad (Ajmer) earlier in the day, alleged that the Congress is no longer the Indian National Congress (INC) but has become "MMC - "Muslim League-Maoist Congress". He also claimed the party, facing repeated electoral defeats across the country, was venting its anger by "defaming" India.

Responding to the remarks, Gehlot said in a statement, "The comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the Congress in Ajmer today are a symbol of his political frustration." The former chief minister added that accusing the Congress, which has a glorious history, of dividing the country is not only laughable but also proof of "ideological bankruptcy".

"Modi ji, remember that opposing you is not opposing the nation. Do not make the mistake of considering yourself bigger than the country," Gehlot said.

He alleged that it was "unfortunate" that a government platform was used for "narrow politics".

He said people expected the prime minister to respond to public welfare issues he had raised in a letter. "Do you not want the entire country to have the Right to Health like Rajasthan? Do you have no interest in path-breaking decisions such as the Gig Workers Welfare Act and the Urban Employment Guarantee?" he asked.

On the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Gehlot claimed that the BJP government had only changed the project's name without carrying out any substantial work. "The people of Rajasthan know the truth," he said.

He further said that instead of politicising paper leak incidents, the prime minister should have appreciated the stringent law enacted in Rajasthan, which provides for life imprisonment, a fine of Rs 10 crore and confiscation of the guilty's property. "Rather than misleading the youth, the Centre should talk about enacting such a strict law at the national level," he said.

Gehlot also alleged that the BJP government in the state had not shown the courage to investigate the alleged OMR sheet scam that took place during its tenure.

He accused the present state government of discontinuing several schemes launched by his government and said, "It would have been better if you (PM Modi) had honoured your guarantee during the Assembly elections of not stopping the Congress government schemes and directed the chief minister to resume the discontinued programmes. In Rajasthan, your 'double engine' slogan is proving to be 'double zero'."