PM Modi should take up with Putin recruitment of Indians to fight Ukraine war: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take up with Russian President Vladimir Putin the issue of Indian nationals "serving" with the Russian Army and also stop the recruitment of Indians to fight in the Ukraine war.

The Hyderabad MP said Modi, who headed to Russia, should also ensure that Indians who are stuck in the war zone are brought back to the country at the earliest.

Owaisi in a post on 'X' said: "Since @narendramodi is in Russia, he must follow up with Putin and stop the recruitment of Indians to fight in the Ukraine war. He should also ensure that innocent Indians who are stuck in the war are brought back home at the earliest."

The prime minister will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin amid the conflict in Ukraine during his visit. This is his first trip to Russia since 2019 and the first since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military, and they were forced to fight with the Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine, according to reports.

At least four Indian nationals including a 30-year-old Hyderabad resident serving with the Russian Army were killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in June.