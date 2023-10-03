PM Modi slams Congress over 'Jitni abadi, utna haq' stance

Nizamabad (Telangana), Oct 3 (PTI) In a sharp attack on the Congress over its alleged stance of 'jitni abadi, utna haq' (rights proportionate to population), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the grand old party should clarify if it is against the minorities and south India.

Modi addressed a BJP rally here after launching and laying the foundation stone of several development projects.

"Congress has now started speaking in a new language in its hunger for power. Nowadays, they are saying 'jitni aabadi, utna haq (rights proportional to the population). I would like to ask whoever has given them this sentence, did he think that he is raising questions on the basic policies of Congress. When you say 'jitni aabadi, utna haq', it means, theCongress should now state are you against minorities, Congress should clarify are you against south India," he said.

Modi said he would prove that the new thinking of Congress will do injustice to south India and the minorities.

Will south India accept the Congress's game of a decline in Parliament seats post delimitation with its stance of 'jitni abadi, utna haq', he asked.

He said the allies of Congress should question the party over the path it is taking.

As per the slogan of 'jitni abadi, utna haq', will the allies of Congress bring the places of worship of minorities under government control and use their properties for public good as was done with regard to the places of worship of Hindus, he asked.

He asked whether the Congress and its allies would return the rights of control over temples, now controlled by governments, back to Hindus.

The service to the poor is the real social justice and his government has been relentlessly working for the welfare of the poor in the last nine years, he said.

He also called upon all political parties to join hands with the government in ensuring the welfare of the poor.

Urging the Telangana people to keep faith in him for five years, he said he will bring back what the other parties have looted from people.

He accused the Congress and the BRS of making tall promises before elections and not fulfilling them later.

Alleging that the Congress and its "arrogant" INDIA alliance allies had blocked the Women’s Reservation Bill for the last 30 years, he said the parties had to support it out of compulsion in Parliament.

He further alleged that the BRS had supported the Congress in the Karnataka elections.

"The Congress has made a pact with BRS behind the curtains. In the Karnataka elections, BRS had supported the Congress a lot. And now, the Congress is now paying the debt in the elections. Because, the money looted from the people of Telangana was given to the Congress in Karnataka so that Congress can win there and later win in Telangana with it. This is the game played by BRS," he said.

Modi asked the people of Telangana to give him an opportunity to serve them and to work for their welfare.

Modi also said the BJP will work honestly for the development of Telangana and said a "double engine" government will ensure fast-paced development of the state.

"The BJP will stop Telangana's loot. BJP will give new opportunities to Telangana's youth, BJP will ensure honour and security to Telangana women and BJP will provide honest and transparent government in Telangana," he said. PTI SJR/VVK SS