PM Modi slams DMK for 'stealing' from poor, says such 'corrupt' govt has no moral right to continue

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the ruling DMK dispensation in Tamil Nadu allegedly for "stealing" from the poor, youth, farmers and said such a corrupt government had no moral right to continue.

Addressing a mammoth rally of the NDA, the second after the Maduranthakam event near Chennai on January 23, he said the people have decided to bring NDA back to power in Tamil Nadu and he assured clean, efficient governance. The AIADMK leads the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

"The DMK steals from the poor, youth, farmers; such a corrupt government has no moral right to continue," Modi lashed out.

He flayed both the DMK and its ally the Congress on the ceding of Katchatheevu, an islet.

"For making it lose power, Congress took revenge against Tamil Nadu by giving away Katchatheevu. Then, the DMK did nothing," Modi charged.

He also accused the Congress-DMK alliance at the Centre earlier of banning Jallikattu. The BJP regime lifted it, and also showed respect to Tamil culture by giving Sengol its place of pride in the Parliament, he added.