PM Modi slams Mamata govt for Murshidabad violence, teacher job row; calls it 'Nirmam Sarkar'

Alipurduar (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a blistering attack against the TMC government in West Bengal, accusing it of fostering violence, corruption, and lawlessness while citing the Murshidabad riots and the teacher recruitment scam, and claimed that people of the state are desperate to oust the "nirmam sarkar" (cruel government).

Addressing his first rally in West Bengal since ‘Operation Sindoor, Modi also invoked the region’s deep cultural and emotional connection with ‘sindoor’, referring to the traditional ritual of ‘Sindoor Khela’ observed by Bengali women during Durga Puja, to reinforce India’s tough stance against terrorism.

"Now that I am standing on the sacred land of 'Sindoor Khela', it is only right that we speak about a new resolve against terrorism...From this land of Bengal, I, on behalf of 140 crore Indians, declare that 'Operation Sindoor' is not over yet," Modi said to loud cheers.

He added, "On April 22, the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam shook the nation. The pain and anger felt across West Bengal were deeply understood. I could feel your outrage. The terrorists dared to wipe off 'sindoor' from the foreheads of our sisters. But our brave soldiers made them realise the power of that sindoor." In an all-out attack against the Mamata Banerjee government, Modi said the state was plagued by several problems. The recent riots were grim reminders of the TMC regime’s “cruelty and indifference” towards ordinary citizens, he added.

"Today, West Bengal is grappling with a series of crises. People don’t want ‘nirmam sarkar’. They want change and good governance. That is why the whole of Bengal is saying they don’t want cruelty and corruption anymore," the Prime Minister said.

Reacting to Modi's comments, Banerjee defended her government as a "humane government" and accused Modi of trying to exploit ‘Operation Sindoor’ for political gains.

The Prime Minister alleged that lawbreakers operated unchecked under the guise of appeasement, with the police watching helplessly.

"Look at what happened in Murshidabad and Malda. These were clear examples of the government’s cruelty. In the name of appeasement, lawlessness was allowed to flourish. Hooligans had a free run. They ransacked the assets of our mothers and sisters. Just imagine the horror: members of the ruling party and councillors mark out homes and set them on fire, while the police stand by as mute spectators and do nothing," he alleged.

With elections looming, Modi said the people are yearning for a change.

"I want to ask the poor people of Bengal, is this how a government is supposed to function? Here, the courts have to step in on almost every matter, because nothing gets resolved otherwise. The people have lost faith in the TMC government. There’s an outcry across Bengal — ‘Bengal mein machi cheekh pukaar, nahi chahiye nirmam sarkar’ (Outcry in Bengal is to oust cruel government)," he added.

This was Modi’s first visit to West Bengal since violent clashes broke out in parts of Murshidabad in April, following protests over the contentious Waqf Amendment Act. At least three people died and several others were injured in the communal riots.

Modi listed five major crises he alleged were "plaguing" Bengal under the TMC rule — widespread violence, growing sense of insecurity among women, despair among youth due to unemployment and lack of opportunities, pervasive corruption destroying the system and eroding public trust and self-serving politics of the ruling party, which is stripping the poor of their rightful entitlements.

"Incidents in Murshidabad and Malda are stark examples of the cruelty of the TMC government and its failure to maintain law and order," the PM said.

He also slammed the TMC over the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam, calling it "not just ruining the lives of a few thousand teachers, but the entire education system is deteriorating." Even now, the TMC refuses to admit its mistakes, Modi said, adding, "Instead, they are blaming the courts and the judicial system." The Supreme Court, in its April 3 verdict, had cancelled the appointments of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, citing irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process.

Invoking Bengal’s cultural heritage, Modi reiterated the symbolism of ‘sindoor’.

However, Mamata Banerjee reacted sharply to the PM's remarks, accusing him of politicising a sensitive issue for electoral gains.

She said Modi was "giving a political colour and trying to make this an election campaign" and called his comments "shocking" and "ill-timed".

"It is very saddening to hear the PM when members of our Opposition parties are representing the country in the world. We will always protect our country because it is our motherland. But the Prime Minister was focusing on politicising the issue domestically," she said.

She criticised the BJP for attempting to launch "Operation Bengal" akin to "Operation Sindoor," questioning if this is the right time for the PM to criticise Bengal when his own leaders openly declare such plans.

Earlier in the day, the PM laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1,010-crore City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, asserting that the state’s development is integral to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.