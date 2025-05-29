PM Modi slams TMC over Murshidabad violence, jobs scam; describes Bengal govt as 'nirmam sarkar'

Alipurduar (WB), May 29 (PTI) Launching a blistering attack on the TMC government in West Bengal over the Murshidabad riots and the teacher recruitment scam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused it of fostering violence, corruption and lawlessness, claiming that people in the state are desperate to oust the "nirmam sarkar" (cruel government).

Addressing a public rally in north Bengal's Alipurduar, Modi cited the recent incidents of communal violence in Murshidabad and Malda as grim reminders of the TMC regime's "cruelty and indifference" towards the ordinary citizens.

"Today, West Bengal is grappling with a series of crises. People don't want 'nirmam sarkar'. They want change and good governance. That is why the whole of Bengal is saying they don't want cruelty and corruption anymore," the prime minister said.

Criticising the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for the communal violence in Murshidabad and Malda, the PM said the allegation was that lawbreakers were allowed to operate unchecked under the guise of appeasement, while the police stood by helplessly, failing to act.

"Look at what happened in Murshidabad and Malda. These were clear examples of the government's cruelty. In the name of appeasement, lawlessness was allowed to flourish. Hooligans had a free run. Just imagine the horror: members of the ruling party mark out homes and set them on fire, while the police stand by as mute spectators and do nothing," he said.

With the assembly elections set to take place in the state next year, Modi said the people are yearning for a change.

"I want to ask the poor people of Bengal - is this how a government is supposed to function? Here, the courts have to step in on almost every matter, because nothing gets resolved otherwise. The people have lost faith in the TMC government. There's an outcry across Bengal - 'Bengal mein machi cheekh pukaar, nahi chahiye nirmam sarkar' (Outcry in Bengal is to oust cruel government)," he said.

This is Modi's first visit to the state since violent clashes broke out in parts of Murshidabad in April, following protests over the contentious Waqf Amendment Act. At least three people were killed and several others injured in the communal riots.

Modi listed five major crises that are allegedly "plaguing" Bengal under the TMC rule.

"First is the widespread violence and lawlessness that are tearing apart the fabric of society. Second is the growing sense of insecurity among mothers and sisters, compounded by horrific crimes committed against them," the PM alleged.

He said the third crisis is the "despair among youth due to unemployment and lack of opportunities", while the fourth is the "pervasive corruption" destroying the system and eroding public trust.

"The fifth crisis stems from the self-serving politics of the ruling party, which is stripping the poor of their rightful entitlements. Incidents in Murshidabad and Malda are stark examples of the cruelty of the TMC government and its failure to maintain law and order," he said.

Slamming the TMC over the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam, Modi said, "This is not just ruining the lives of a few thousand teachers, but the entire education system is deteriorating. Even now, the TMC refuses to admit its mistakes. Instead, they are blaming the courts and the judicial system." The Supreme Court, in its April 3 verdict, had cancelled the appointments of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, citing irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process.

The prime minister also expressed disappointment over the West Bengal government's absence from the recent NITI Aayog meeting.

"It is unfortunate that the Bengal government chose not to participate in such an important meeting. It shows their lack of seriousness towards development and that they are more interested in playing politics," Modi said.

He accused the state government of obstructing the implementation of central development schemes, claiming that out of 4,000 km of rural roads sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in West Bengal, less than 400 km have been constructed so far.

Making a strong outreach to the tribal population of the Alipurduar region, Modi alleged that the TMC government harbours animosity towards tribal communities.

"Even their hatred towards tribal communities is no less. West Bengal has a significant tribal population, yet their welfare is being ignored. To uplift tribal families, the central government launched the PM Janman Scheme, focusing on education, healthcare, housing, and livelihood. But sadly, the TMC government has not implemented the same in the state," he claimed.

The prime minister also referred to TMC's opposition to the NDA's nomination of Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, as President of India.

Modi further alleged that the TMC government has not implemented the central scheme for traditional artisans and craftsmen, resulting in more than 8 lakh pending applications in the state.

He accused the state government of being "against the poor, backward communities, and women, and not implementing central schemes.

"I am saddened to say that while the entire country is benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the people of West Bengal are being denied access to free health checkups and quality healthcare." He also raised concerns about the plight of tea garden workers in north Bengal, claiming many estates are shutting down due to "flawed state policies".