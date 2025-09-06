PM Modi speaks to French President Macron

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday exchanged views on ongoing efforts to bring an early end to the Ukraine conflict besides "positively" assessing India-France ties.

The two leaders held a phone conversation that came amid fresh initiatives by the US to end the war in Ukraine.

Macron was among the European leaders present during US President Donald Trump's talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in White House last month.

"Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas," Modi said on social media.

"Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability," he said.

It is not known whether the implications of Washington's tariff policy figured in the Modi-Macron conversation. PTI MPB ZMN