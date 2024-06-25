PM Modi speaks to Kazakh President Tokayev

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday, days ahead of the central Asian country hosts the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

It is learnt that the Indian prime minister is not travelling to Kazakhstan to attend the Summit that will be held from July 3 to 4.

"Had a good conversation with President of Kazakhstan H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Thanked him for warm wishes on the success in the elections. Reiterated the commitment to advance our Strategic Partnership with Kazakhstan," Modi said on X.

"Conveyed India's full support for the success of the upcoming SCO Summit," he said.

Though there is no official word yet on Modi's participation at the summit, diplomatic sources said he is skipping it and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to represent India.

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.

Kazakhstan is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.

India was the chair of the SCO last year. It hosted the SCO summit in the virtual format in July last year.