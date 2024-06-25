PM Modi speaks to Kazakhstan's President

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday and the two leaders reiterated their commitment to continue to work together to advance the bilateral strategic partnership.

In their telephonic conversation, Modi conveyed India's full support for the success of the upcoming SCO Summit in Astana and expressed confidence that Kazakhstan's leadership would greatly contribute to the furtherance of regional cooperation, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Tokayev warmly congratulated Modi on the successful conduct of the largest democratic exercise in the world and his re-election for the historic third consecutive term, the statement added.

Prime Minister Modi thanked him for his warm felicitations.

"The two leaders reiterated their commitment to continue to work together to advance bilateral Strategic Partnership," it said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.