PM Modi speaks to King Philippe of Belgium

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to King Philippe of Belgium on Thursday, as they discussed deepening the strong bilateral ties, boosting trade and investment, and advancing collaboration in innovation and sustainability between their countries.

