PM Modi speaks to noted artists from Chhattisgarh on state's foundation day

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to the family of folk singer Teejan Bai and writer Vinod Kumar Shukla, two celebrated figures of Chhattisgarh's cultural landscape, as the state celebrates its 25th foundation day.

Teejan Bai, an exponent of the Pandavani art form of Chhattisgarh, is a Padma Vibhushan awardee.

"PM spoke to the family of Chattisgarh's renowned artist Padma Vibhushan Teejan Bai and inquired about her health," sources said.

The 69-year-old singer has been ailing for some time.

The PM also called 88-year-old Shukla and checked on his health and well-being, the sources said.

Shukla, a recipient of the Jnanpith Award, has published three novels, several short stories and numerous collections of poetry.

His novel 'Naukar Ki Kameez' was turned into a film of the same name by filmmaker Mani Kaul. PTI SKU AMJ AMJ