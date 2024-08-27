PM Modi speaks to Putin on his Ukraine visit, also discusses measures to strengthen ties

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as he shared his "insights" from his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's firm commitment to supporting an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine.

In a post on X, Modi said the two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

He said, "Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India's firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict." The prime minister had on Monday briefed US President Joe Biden on his visit to Ukraine and conveyed India's full support for early return of peace to the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement later said Modi during his telephone conversation with Putin recalled his "successful visit to Russia" last month to participate in the 22nd India-Russia Bilateral Summit.

"The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Prime Minister shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine. He underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," the MEA said.

The two leaders "reviewed progress" on a number of bilateral issues and discussed measures to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia, it said.

"They also exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement said, adding that the two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

On August 23, Modi paid a nearly nine-hour visit to Kyiv in the first-ever trip to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since it became independent over three decades ago and held wide-ranging talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also invited Zelenskyy to visit India and the Ukrainian leader said he would be happy to travel to the "great" country.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin also issued a statement on the telephonic conversation between Putin and Modi.

Prime Minister Modi spoke about "his recent visit to Kiev and stressed his commitment to bringing about a settlement for Ukraine by political and diplomatic means", it said.

President Putin "shared his principled assessment of the destructive policies of the Kiev authorities and their Western patrons, and went on to highlight Russia's approaches to resolving this conflict", the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed "practical steps" needed to implement trade and economic agreements resulting from Prime Minister Modi's official visit to Russia in July, the Kremlin said.

"They expressed satisfaction with the way the two countries have been working together within BRICS. Narendra Modi reaffirmed his readiness to take part in the October 2024 Kazan Summit, to be held as part of Russia's BRICS chairmanship," it said.

President Putin and Prime Minister Modi agreed to continue their bilateral contacts at various levels, it added. PTI KR KND KVK KVK