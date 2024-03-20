PM Modi speaks to Putin; says dialogue, diplomacy way forward in Russia-Ukraine conflict

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as he congratulated the Russian leader on his re-election and reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Both leaders in their telephonic conversation reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues, officials said, adding that they agreed to further strengthen the 'India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership'.

Congratulating Putin on his re-election, Modi conveyed his best wishes for peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Russia, they said.

The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts towards further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the years to come.

While discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward, officials said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch. PTI KR RT RT RT