PM Modi speaks to Russian President Putin

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a "good conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they discussed various positive developments in the two countries' "special and privileged strategic partnership".

In a post on X, Modi said he and Putin also agreed to chalk out a road map for future initiatives.

"Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia's Presidency of the BRICS," the prime minister said. PTI KR DIV DIV