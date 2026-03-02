PM Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince, Bahrain King; condemns attacks on their countries

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and condemned the recent attacks on the two countries in violation of their sovereignty and territorial integrity, asserting that India stands in solidarity with their people in this difficult hour.

During his telephonic conversations with Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, Prime Minister Modi said that the earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance and thanked them for looking after the well-being of the Indian community living there in these difficult times.

"Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman. India condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We agreed that earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance. I thanked him for looking after the well-being of the Indian community in these difficult times," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

In another post, he said: "Had a productive telephone conversation with the King of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. India condemns the attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour. I thank him for the steadfast support extended to the Indian community in Bahrain".

The telephonic conversations took place in the wake of the attack on Iran by the US and Israel, in which Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, and Iran's retaliation in which it fired drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations around the Gulf, and also at the global business and aviation hubs Dubai and Doha.

The prime minister had earlier spoken to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The number of Indians who live in the Gulf and West Asia is about 9 million.

There are around 10,000 Indian citizens who live, study and work in Iran, while over 40,000 live in Israel.

Currently, the airspace of West Asia is almost closed.

With flight services disrupted due to the military escalation in West Asia, hundreds of Indians are stranded in Dubai, Doha and other key hub airports, with many of them taking to social media to appeal to the Indian government for assistance.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which met on Sunday, expressed concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region.

The CCS also directed all departments concerned to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments.

"It (CCS) expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region," an official statement issued after the CCS meeting said.

India has in the past successfully evacuated thousands of Indians from different parts of the world, including West Asia, amidst conflicts.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Indian missions across the region are in continuous contact with nationals, and helplines have been activated.

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in a major attack on Iran launched by Israel and the United States on Saturday. His death was confirmed on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing on Iran would continue through the week or as long as necessary. PTI ACB BJ RT RT