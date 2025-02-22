National

PM Modi speaks to Telangana CM on rescue measures after tunnel accident

The under construction stretch in the tunnel of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project where a section of roof collapsed in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday, Feb 22, 2025.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the measures to rescue people trapped in Srisailam Left Bank Canal and assured him of all possible help.

The state government has said that eight persons are trapped inside after a section of roof collapsed in the under construction stretch in the SLBC tunnel.

An official said, "PM Modi called Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and discussed the rescue of personnel at the SLBC tunnel. He assured all help and assistance in the rescue efforts."

