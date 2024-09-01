PM Modi speaks to T'gana CM over rain situation in state, promises required assistance

Hyderabad, Sep 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over phone and enquired about the flood situation in the rain-hit areas and the damages caused due to flood fury in the state.

The Telangana Chief Minister briefed PM Modi on the losses incurred due to heavy rains in the state and about the immediate relief measures taken by the state government to prevent loss of lives and damages to properties, a CMO release said Sunday night.

The Chief Minister explained to PM Modi that Khammam district bore the brunt of heavy rains and suffered huge rain related damages.

PM Modi assured Revanth Reddy that helicopters that could fly even in adverse weather conditions would be sent to the state for rescue and relief operations, it said.

The Prime Minister also promised all required assistance to the state, it added.

Nine persons died in separate rain-related incidents in Telangana as heavy downpour continued to lash many parts of the state including Hyderabad on Sunday.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society, Thumpally in Nizamabad district received 199.8 mm of rainfall during 0830 hours to 2100 hours on Sunday followed by 191 mm in IDOC (Kamareddy) in Kamareddy district. PTI VVK VVK SS