PM Modi speaks to Zelenskyy, asserts need for early resolution of conflict

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India remains committed to making every possible contribution for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict.

The two leaders held a phone conversation that came ahead of a summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the conflict.

In a social media post, Modi said he conveyed India's consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

"Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India's consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict," Modi said.

"India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," he said.

On his part, the Ukrainian president said he discussed "in detail" all important issues with Modi that included both "bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation".

"I am grateful to the prime minister for his warm words of support for our people," he said.

Zelenskyy also noted that it is necessary to "limit the export of Russian energy", particularly oil.

"It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine's participation. Other formats will not deliver results," he said.

"We also discussed in detail the sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war.

"It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow," he said.