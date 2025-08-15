PM Modi sports saffron turban for 79th Independence Day celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 79th Independence Day with his signature flair, sporting a saffron turban for his 12th consecutive address to the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort here.

Modi paired his white kurta and churidar with a saffron bandhgala jacket and a tricolour stole.

Modi's Independence Day turbans have evolved into a visual tradition of their own. Last year, he donned a vibrant Rajasthani leheriya turban that fluttered in hues of orange, yellow, and green -- a nod to tradition and a symbol of India's rich cultural tapestry.

In 2023, he opted for a bandhani print in shades of yellow, green and red, and paired it with a black V-neck jacket. In 2022, he wore a saffron turban with red motifs and a flowing tail that he paired with a blue jacket and a stole.

In 2021, a cream and saffron turban complemented his half-sleeved kurta, while 2020 saw him adapting to the pandemic with a white scarf edged in saffron, used as a protective face covering.

His debut Independence Day as prime minister in 2014 was marked by a fiery red Jodhpuri bandhej turban. The following years brought a kaleidoscope of colours -- from the yellow and multicoloured crisscross turban in 2015, to a pink-yellow tie-and-dye version in 2016, and a bold red and yellow creation in 2017.

Saffron made a powerful, singular statement in 2018.

Before arriving at the Red Fort, Modi greeted the nation and urged everyone to work even harder to build a developed Bharat.

"Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind," he said in a post on X.