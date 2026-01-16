PM Modi, Stalin pay rich tributes to Thiruvalluvar

Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran paid rich tributes to Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day on Friday.

In a social media post, Modi said, "Today, on Thiruvalluvar Day, paying homage to the versatile Thiruvalluvar, whose works and ideals inspire innumerable people. He believed in a society that is harmonious and compassionate. He personifies the best of Tamil culture." Modi urged the people to read the "Thirukkural", which gives a glimpse of the "outstanding intellect" of Thiruvalluvar.

The Prime Minister also shared videos of his visit to the Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari and offering his prayers to the saint poet.

CM Stalin said the four virtues as told by Thiruvalluvar -- courage, generosity, wisdom and drive -- are the foundation of his regime.

On this day, Stalin said he took a pledge that his government would function on the four virtues -- 'courage' - the bravery to fight against social injustice and communal forces, 'generosity' in offering human centric welfare schemes to aid the poor, 'wisdom' - in nurturing the intellectual growth of the younger generation and an 'energy' for an constructive work toward industrial development and 'women empowerment.' "On this Thiruvalluvar Day, I pledge that these four virtues (as told by Thiruvalluvar) courage, generosity, wisdom and energy, will continue to prevail in Tamil Nadu," he wrote in a social media post.

BJP chief Nainar Nagendran said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi while visiting various countries, has consistently praised Tamil language. He is someone who has performed unparalleled deeds for the Tamil language, unlike anyone else in history, highlighting that every Indian should take pride in Tamil language." "An evidence to his initiative is the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' held in his own parliamentary constituency 'Varanasi' in which we all got to see how numerous North Indian students eagerly learnt Tamil language," Nagendran said.

"While Tamil brings pride to Thiruvalluvar. It is because of Tamil and Thiruvalluvar not only Tamils, but the entire country gains pride on the world stage," Nagendran said in his social media post.

"On this Thiruvalluvar Day, let us celebrate and worship the glory of the Great Valluvar," he said.

The second day of the Tamil month 'Thai' is celebrated as 'Thiruvalluvar Day'. PTI VIJ VIJ KH