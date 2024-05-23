PM Modi started culture of equitable service delivery,minorities equally benefited: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced a culture of equitable service delivery in the country wherein minorities were equally benefited, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

He said the prime minister has successfully raised the standards of public service delivery above vote consideration, based on the principle of justice for all.

"Modi will always be credited for having introduced a new work culture in India wherein each of the pro-poor and public welfare schemes were designed in such a manner so as to reach the most needy or the last man in the last queue, regardless of caste, creed, religion or vote consideration," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

He said, purely objective parameters were followed to meet the requirement, "wherever the requirement was not met in the past and to deliver justice wherever justice had been denied in the past".

This, the minister said, was quite a departure from the practice followed by the Congress and its allied governments earlier wherein vote bank politics pre-determined the selective rolling out of the state benefits.

"In contrast to the appeasement-driven practice followed during the Congress or UPA rule, Prime Minister Modi has introduced a culture of equitable delivery wherein minorities were equally benefited," he told PTI here.

Singh said, the citizen-centric schemes like PM Awas Yojna and Ujjawala Yojna among others, reached every such household where these amenities were found lacking and the authorities never asked as to which religion or caste the family belonged to, or which political party they had voted for in the last election.

"This new work culture will become a new norm in Indian politics and the masses will expect every political party to follow the same," the minister said.

He said due to "game changer" schemes like Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jan Dhan and Ayushman, the people of the country have reposed faith in the Modi government time and again both at the Centre and in most of the states.

Singh said, people are getting the benefits of welfare schemes without any discrimination, unlike in the past, when appeasement policy was rampant.

The minister said these welfare measures brought over 25 crore people out of the clutches of abject poverty and gave them a life of dignity.

He said the welfare schemes run by the central government have transformed the lives of the poorest of the poor and have helped raise their standard of living to a level of dignity.

"Full benefits are directly reaching the needy without any leakages through a transparent and efficient delivery mechanism," Singh added. PTI AKV RHL