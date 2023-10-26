PM Modi started trend of mass promotions for govt employees: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a trend of mass promotions for government employees to clear off the large backlog of stalled promotions accumulated over several decades.

The minister of state for personnel also said that the government has institutionalised capacity building programmes for employees across the sections.

Singh was addressing a nine-week long Foundation Training Programme of 846 direct recruited assistant section officers (ASOs) of combined graduate level exam 2022 (phase I) being conducted at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here.

The training programme is also being held at four other centres across the country.

Singh said PM Modi has streamlined processes with the resultant "whole of government" approach.

“We have a very synergised approach to work, in all spheres of life including office; so no longer you work in isolation regardless of whichever department (one may work in),” he said.

Besides recruitment, Singh said the prime minister also streamlined the process of promotions and started a trend of mass promotions, thus clearing off the large backlog of stalled promotions accumulated over several decades, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) last month approved the mass promotion of 1,592 officials working in the capacity of ASOs to the post of SOs on ad hoc basis with immediate effect, it said.

Last year alone, about 9,000 mass promotions were made and prior to that the DoPT granted 4,000 promotions in the preceding three years, the statement said.

Singh said the last quarter of the century of independent India, the 'Amritkaal' as envisioned by PM Modi, is turning out to be the “best of times” for the youth to fulfil their aspirations.

“The level of aspiration in the third generation of youth today has gone up with the democratisation of the education system, easy accessibility of knowledge-information and the preparation material and the erosion of feudal class differentiation between one section and the other,” he said.

On the occasion, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the IIPA and the National Telecommunications Institute for Policy Research, Innovations & Training (NTIPRIT), Ghaziabad for academic collaboration. PTI AKV AKV KVK KVK