PM Modi stresses national unity, diversity in interaction with R-Day parade participants

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised the importance of national unity and diversity, as he urged those participating in the Republic Day parade to interact with people from different states to strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Advertisment

Modi made these remarks during an interaction at his residence with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, tribal guests and tableaux artists who will be a part of the parade, according to an official statement.

The interaction was followed by vibrant cultural performances showcasing the rich culture and diversity of India, it added.

Such interactions foster understanding and unity, which are vital for the nation's progress, he noted.

Advertisment

The statement said Modi, in a departure from the past, interacted with the participants in an innovative manner, engaging with them in an informal, freewheeling one-on-one interaction.

It said, "The prime minister emphasised that fulfilling duties as responsible citizens is the key to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat. He urged everyone to remain united and committed to strengthening the nation through collective efforts." He encouraged the youngsters to register on the My Bharat portal and actively engage in activities that contribute to nation-building.

He also spoke about the significance of adopting good habits such as discipline, punctuality and waking up early and encouraged diary writing.

Advertisment

According to the statement, Modi discussed some key initiatives of the government that are helping make the lives of people better.

He highlighted the government's commitment to empowering women through initiatives aimed at creating three crore 'Lakhpati Didis'. A participant shared the story of his mother who benefited from the scheme, enabling her products to be exported, according to the statement.

Modi also spoke about how India's affordable data rates had transformed connectivity and powered the 'Digital India' programme, helping people stay connected and enhancing opportunities.

Advertisment

Discussing the importance of cleanliness, Modi said if 140 crore Indians resolved to maintain cleanliness, India would always remain 'swachh'.

He spoke about the significance of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, urging everyone to plant trees dedicating it to their mothers.

He discussed the 'Fit India Movement' and asked everyone to take out time to do yoga and focus on fitness and wellbeing, which is essential for a stronger and healthier nation.

Advertisment

Modi also interacted with foreign participants who expressed joy in attending the programme, praised India's hospitality and shared positive experiences of their visits, according to the statement. PTI KR SZM SZM