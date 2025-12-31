PM Modi stresses reform, perform, transform mantra at 50th PRAGATI meeting

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed on the mantra of reform, perform and transform at the 50th meeting of PRAGATI, which accelerated projects worth more than Rs 85 lakh crore over the past decade.

Chairing the meeting, the prime minister emphasised the use of technology in each and every phase of a project life cycle.

The Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform must be strengthened further in the years ahead to ensure faster execution, higher quality and measurable outcomes for the citizens, he said.

The prime minister also said that PRAGATI is essential to sustain the reform momentum and ensure delivery.

Long-pending projects have been completed in national interest using the PRAGATI platform, he said.

PRAGATI exemplifies cooperative federalism and breaks silo-based functioning, the prime minister added. PTI SKU ARI