PM Modi successfully integrated Northeast into country's mainstream: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked the previous Congress governments for "failing" to foster a connection with people of the Northeast and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully integrating the region into the nation’s developmental mainstream.

Addressing a 'Sewa Pakhwada' seminar here, Adityanath said that under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP has reached even the most challenging regions in the country.

He said his party first formed a government in Assam. "Similarly, the BJP formed government in Tripura and has been instrumental in supporting governments in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland." "In these areas, people previously had doubts about the BJP and India, and a sense of separatism had taken root, largely due to the failure of Congress and previous governments to foster a connection," said the CM "However, PM Modi's 'Look East Policy' has successfully integrated the Northeast into the nation’s developmental mainstream. By addressing extremism, India's unity and integrity have been reinforced, and the people in these regions now take pride in being culturally and politically connected to the country," he added According to an official statement, Adityanath traced Modi's remarkable journey from that of an ordinary citizen to becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

"Modi's unwavering hard work, family values, and commitment to serving the nation have led him to become the constitutional head of the world's largest democracy," he said.

The CM also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birthdays.

He praised Modi's vision of a new India and his efforts to make the country a Viksit Bharat.

"Over the past decade, PM Modi has successfully implemented initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Vocal for Local. India’s Chandrayaan mission has also achieved milestones," he said.

Adityanath emphasized that the people of India have experienced PM Modi’s inclusive development and welfare schemes firsthand.

The ancient Indian tradition of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin, Sarve Santu Niramaya' has been given a modern expression through PM Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' since 2014, he said.

"...During the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi recognized the severe impact on the livelihoods of workers and provided free ration to 80 crore people. Various welfare schemes were implemented, exemplifying the inclusive spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," said the CM.

"Simultaneously, when Pakistan challenged India, PM Modi responded decisively with surgical and air strikes," he added.

He further said that BJP-led state governments are now functioning across a vast expanse of the country, fulfilling PM Modi’s vision that the BJP's success is essential for the country's progress.

Speaking on global dynamics, Adityanath explained that in the past, the world was divided into a bipolar system, led by the United States and the Soviet Union. Over time, this division weakened, and today, no global polarization can occur without India’s involvement, he asserted.

India’s influence has grown significantly on the global stage, as evidenced by the successful G-20 Summit held in the country, where many nations acknowledged its unparalleled success.

"Uttar Pradesh also participated actively in these global events. PM Modi’s leadership in forums like the BRICS Summit and Quad has demonstrated that the world needs to unite for progress, and India's role is central to that unity," he stated.

"Every programme PM Modi undertakes is dedicated to the nation and engages the public in meaningful ways. The Swachh Bharat Mission is a prime example of this. Besides, through his Mann Ki Baat, the PM has consistently addressed pressing issues affecting ordinary citizens," the CM said.