PM Modi supporting artists, says Amruta Fadnavis hours after Raut's criticism

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting artists, and added that music, art and theatre can help attract cultural tourism to India.

Her remarks come hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut took a swipe at PM Modi for attending events in Mumbai, spending time with Bollywood celebrities and campaigning in Bihar even as the Central government was talking about giving a "befitting" reply to Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

He was referring to the prime minister's visit to Mumbai on Thursday at the inauguration of the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

When Amruta Fadnavis was asked about the criticism targeted at the PM, she said, "See, the Jamaican economy is based on tourism. South Korea got a huge influx of tourism through K-pop. People do not understand South Korean language, but because of K-pop, nearly two lakh people are learning that language," "Jamaica is a small Caribbean country but it gained popularity because of Reggae music. We should not spare any efforts in our quest to become economically strong," she added.

Music, art, theatres can help India attract cultural tourism, Fadnavis said.

"We need to keep exploring in these fields and support artists through some policies. PM Modi is doing it. I am happy about that," she added.

She also noted that India's cultural heritage holds global potential.

"Art and music cross the language barrier and reach the hearts. Such events would help our folk, regional and classical music forms to go global," she said.

Responding to questions about the absence of opposition leaders at the WAVES event, she said, "They are indeed invited for it. If someone has not received any invitation, I will do it."