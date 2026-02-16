PM Modi 'surrendered' before Trump, US trade deal will devastate farmers' livelihood: Cong

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Congress on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "surrendered" before US President Donald Trump in agreeing to the India-US interim trade deal, which, it claimed, will “devastate” the livelihoods of crores of farmers across states.

Slamming the Centre, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said trade agreements should not become a path to slavery by “sacrificing a country's sovereignty”.

“Trade agreements are the path to economic progress. The very foundation of trade agreements is mutual public interest on equal terms. Trade agreements should not be a path to slavery by sacrificing a country's sovereignty. National and public interests cannot be sacrificed under the guise of trade agreements,” Surjewala said at a press conference.

Tagging Surjewala's statement at the presser, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the former explained how this trade deal will "devastate" the livelihoods of millions of farmers across states.

"The prime minister has completely surrendered before President Trump - just as he did on May 10, 2025, when he abruptly and unexpectedly halted Operation Sindoor," Ramesh said on X.

Through the US-India trade agreement, the Modi government has sacrificed the interests of India's farmers and farms, Surjewala alleged at the presser.

"India's energy security was openly compromised. Serious questions have been raised about India's digital autonomy and data privacy. Instead of standing firmly in defence of India’s interests, a helpless government compromised India's sovereignty and self-reliance,” he claimed.

People are asking whether it is a “mazboot sarkaar” (strong government) or "majboor sarkaar” (compelled government), an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” or “America-nirbhar Bharat”, he claimed.

Surjewala also said that importing American agricultural and food products into India's agricultural market is a "direct attack" on farmers' livelihoods.

"In the very first point of the February 6 Framework Agreement of the US-India trade deal, India agreed that it would open its market to US agricultural and food products without any import duty,” he said.

The question is if processed maize, sorghum, soybean, fruits and other products also come to India, won't they have a direct impact on the country’s biodiversity and seed purity, Surjewala asked.

Has the Modi government opened the doors for GM Crops in India through the back door, he asked.

The Congress leader also said that point 5 of the trade agreement clearly states that, considering America's concerns, India will remove its non-tariff trade barriers.

“America gives its farmers an annual subsidy of about Rs 1.45 lakh crore. In contrast, in India, a subsidy of Rs 6,000 is given per farmer family, but Rs 25,000 is taken back through expensive diesel, fertilisers, electricity, and pesticides.

“Despite this, Narendra Modi made an agreement with America that we will reduce farmers' subsidies and approve GM crops,” Surjewala said.

The Modi government has put India’s interests at stake in the trade deal with America, he alleged.

Three issues are most critical in this (deal) – agriculture, energy security and trade terms, he said.

Surjewala also alleged that the deal essentially amounts to "playing with India's energy security".

"On February 6, US President Trump wrote in the penalty tariff order: India has promised the United States that it will not buy crude oil from Russia. Trump also wrote: The United States will monitor whether India buys crude oil from Russia, directly or indirectly.

“If this happens, the penalty will be reimposed. In the fact sheet issued by the US president on February 9, the statement that India has promised not to buy crude oil from Russia was repeated," he said.

Between February 2022 and January 2026, India imported crude oil worth Rs 15.24 lakh crore from Russia and saved approximately Rs 1.81 lakh crore due to lower prices, he claimed.

"Now, on Trump's insistence, the Modi government will buy crude oil from the US and Venezuela, but the rates will not be cheap. In such a situation, my direct question is – isn't this playing with India's self-reliance?" Surjewala asked.

He said the main question is whether the trade agreement is based on equality or coercion.

“So, why is the Modi government agreeing to it? The country demands answers,” Surjewala said. PTI ASK/SKC ARI