PM Modi takes dig at Congress, says some leaders not allowed to speak on Op Sindoor debate

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress, saying some of its leaders were barred from speaking in Parliament perhaps because they presented India’s stand before the world on Operation Sindoor which gave the party leadership jitters.

Though the prime minister did not name anyone, he was apparently referring to two Congress MPs Shahshi Tharoor and Manish Tewari who did not speak during the debate on Operation Sindoor.

Responding to the two-day debate in the Lok Sabha, Modi said, “Those who consider themselves big leaders of Congress are feeling pain as to why India’s stand was presented before the world. Perhaps some leaders have been barred even from speaking in Parliament...There is a need to get rid of this mindset.” Tharoor had led one of the seven multi-party delegations to the US and four other countries to present India’s stand on Operation Sindoor and terrorism, while Tewari was a member of one such delegation.

Both the Congress MPs did not participate in the debate in Lok Sabha on Monday and Tuesday. PTI PK GJS NAB PK KVK KVK