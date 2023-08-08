PM Modi takes dig at opposition alliance on no-confidence motion

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Opposition brought the no-confidence motion against his government to test the confidence of its own alliance members in each other as the INDIA bloc is marked by distrust among its constituents.

Advertisment

In his address to BJP MPs at its parliamentary meeting, he described the opposition alliance as 'ghamandia' (marked by arrogance) and congratulated the party's Rajya Sabha members for the "semi-final" win in voting on the Delhi services bill.

Modi, sources said, noted that some opposition members had described the voting in Rajya Sabha as a semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as he exuded confidence about the BJP's prospects in the national elections.

The Delhi services bill secured parliamentary approval on Monday after the Rajya Sabha passed it with the support of 131 MPs while 101 of them voted against the legislation that will give the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital.

Advertisment

The Modi government is now in its second term, with opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to prevent the ruling BJP-led NDA from coming to power for a third term under him.

With the ruling party certain to defeat the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, where it enjoys a strong majority, Modi told party MPs to hit "sixers" on the last ball before the 2024 polls.

He also referred to his 2018 speech in which he had wryly wished to the Opposition to bring a no-confidence motion against his government in 2023.

Advertisment

In a swipe at opposition parties, the prime minister said their leaders speak of social justice but harmed it most with their dynastic, appeasement and corrupt politics.

He reiterated his call for corruption, and dynastic and appeasement politics to quit India.

In his address, Modi also said that MPs will not have to push for railway ministry-related works during his third term after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a presentation, indicating that the ongoing development projects will take care of their demands.