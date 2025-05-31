PM Modi takes part in Bhopal event on 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, launches projects

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in a ‘Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan’ in Bhopal on the 300th birth anniversary of legendary queen Ahilyabai Holkar.

During the programme at Jamboori Maidan here, he also virtually inaugurated the Super Priority Corridor of Indore Metro, Datia and Satna airports and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects.

Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered queen of the Holkar dynasty in 18th-century Malwa, is remembered for her exceptional governance, commitment to social welfare, and contributions towards culture and spirituality.

Modi also transferred the first instalment of 1,271 new Atal Gram Seva Sadan (Panchayat Bhawan), built at Rs 483 crore.

The six-km-long Super Priority Corridor of Indore Metro is part of the Metro Yellow Line, which includes 5 stations. It will give Indore, the country's cleanest city, a modern, pollution-free and fast transport facility, a first in Madhya Pradesh, according to officials.

The PM released a postal stamp and a Rs 300 commemorative coin dedicated to Ahilyabai. He also honoured the artist, who has made a significant contribution to tribal, folk and traditional arts, with the National Devi Ahilyabai Award on the occasion.