PM Modi takes stock of Noida Film City's progress

Noida/Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) At the ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow for projects worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took stock of the progress of the upcoming Noida International Film City, officials said.

The project piqued his interest as Modi inaugurated and went around an exhibition on the sidelines of the programme to get an insight into the progress of major development projects across various sectors in Uttar Pradesh.

"Prime Minister Modi, who was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also made a visit to the Noida International Film City's stall to find out more about the upcoming project," an official said.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently awarded the contract to develop the greenfield film city to Bayview Projects, a venture backed by filmmaker Boney Kapoor and real-estate developer Bhutani Infra.

The film city is to be built in a public-private partnership. It will come up over 1,000 acres (230 acres in the first phase) of land in Sector 21 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), along the Yamuna Expressway near Noida.

According to Bayview Projects, the film city will have seven zones. This would include a production and studio space spanning 60 acres, a film university on 20 acres of land, a factories and craftsmanship area on 15 acres, an administrative and creative hub on 10 acres and a dedicated zone for entertainment and leisure.

"Upon being fully functional, the film city project has the potential to become a focal point for multiple businesses and employment generation across vocations. This (the ground-breaking ceremony) was the perfect platform to unveil the designs of the International Film City in Noida. We are overwhelmed by the tremendous response and attention the project has garnered from businesses across sectors," Ashish Bhutani, chief executive officer (CEO) of Bhutani Infra, said.

"While India is deemed as the most lucrative market globally, substantial awareness is needed for global players to understand the potential in developing the Indian real-estate sector. Such events help us bridge this gap and tap into global partnerships, bringing the best of opportunities to the Indian market," Bhutani added.

Meanwhile, Modi launched 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow for investment proposals received during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit.

The projects relate to sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, and education.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several industrialists and representatives of top global and Indian companies attended the event. PTI KIS RC