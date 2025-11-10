PM Modi takes stock of situation after blast near Red Fort, speaks to Amit Shah

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took stock of the situation after a blast near the Red Fort here on Monday evening claimed at least eight lives, and spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah, government sources said.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort metro station, gutting several vehicles, officials said.

According to government sources, PM Modi has taken stock of the situation. He also spoke with Home Minister Shah and took an update, they said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away.

Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association showed the magnitude of the blast. A body could be seen lying on a vehicle. Another video showed a mangled body on the road. Eyewitnesses said body parts could be seen scattered near the blast site.

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said. The fire, officials said, was brought under control by 7.29 pm.

"Six cars, two e-rickshaws and one autorickshaw were gutted in the fire," said a fire department official.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached the spot. PTI SKU ASK NSD NSD