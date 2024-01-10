PM Modi taking initiatives for welfare of women and the poor: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Karimnagar: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several initiatives for the welfare of women and the poor in the country and was working tirelessly to make India a powerful nation.

Participating in the "Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra" at Kondapalkala village in the district on Tuesday, he said the initiative was undertaken to bring about a change in the lives of the people through various welfare programmes.

"A powerful, wealthy and prosperous India is being developed on one hand while on the other, welfare of women, poor and the youth are being prioritised," Chauhan added.

He further said, India has been placed 5th in the world in terms of economic progress.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM also recalled that during the Covid-19 pandemic, India had come up with a vaccine for the virus and distributed around 200 crore doses free of cost.

Karimnagar District Collector Pamela Satpaty and others were present at the meet.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of BJP leaders, he said the party secured nearly 14 per cent of the votes and 8 candidates emerged victorious in the recent Telangana Assembly elections and hoped it would do well in the state in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Heaping praise on the Prime Minister Modi, Chauhan said he was working tirelessly to make India a world leader and added that the country is going to become a "Vishwa Guru" soon.

He exuded confidence that the BJP would win the Parliamentary elections for a third consecutive time.