PM Modi tells farmers to ask scientists questions to clear doubts on agri issues

Bhubaneswar, May 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' provides a unique opportunity for farmers across the country to clear their doubts and ask questions to agricultural scientists who visit their areas during the campaign.

Modi said this in a video message which was played at a programme held at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology and attended by Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, scientists, farmers and others.

Speaking on the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' which was launched on May 29, the Prime Minister said that the farmers across 700 districts of the country, will get the opportunity to clear their doubts when preparing to start kharif crop cultivation after the onset of the Monsoon. He said over 2,000 teams of agricultural scientists and experts will visit villages (from May 29 to June 12) in a mission mode as part of his vision of "Lab to Land" and the concept of a developed India.

Modi said scientists and experts will visit villages and meet farmers with all data and information. "This campaign will certainly help farmers before beginning of the cultivation activities," Modi said appealing to the scientists to take the campaign in a mission mode and help farmers in acquiring modern knowledge in agriculture.

"I would like to tell the scientists and other employees that this is a big mission before them. The challenge that you are taking is not just a government assignment. Please do it in a spirit of serving the nation. You have to satisfy the intellectual curiosity of farmers and also record their valuable suggestions," Modi said, adding that the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan will open a new door of progress for Indian farmers.

Stating that there has been a lot of progress in the agriculture sector in the last decade, Modi said this success should reach the farmers working in the field. "We have worked on how to raise the income of farmers, strengthen the agricultural economy, increase food grain production, climate change challenges, cultivation in less water and modernise cultivation. These experiences should now reach farmers," he said.

The PM also suggested that the farmers be made aware of solar panelling in their fields, bee farming under sweet revolution, the impact of chemical and pesticide use and convert agricultural wastes to wealth.

"The farmers should be informed on where and how to grow 'Sree Anna' for better production, inclusion in Govardhan Yojana and others," the Prime Minister said.

Describing the campaign as an "aspiration initiative" on the part of the government of India to make farmers aware of changes being made in the agriculture sector and aim to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' through 'Viksit Krishi', the Prime Minister pointed out that the agriculture market is fast changing along with the priorities of consumers as well.

Though agriculture is a state subject as per the federal structure, Modi said the farmers should be aware of the changes being made in the sector and transform it for progress. PTI AAM AAM RG