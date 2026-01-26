PM Modi thanks leaders of France, Bhutan, Cyprus for Republic Day greetings

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked French President Emmanuel Macron, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides for extending greetings on India's 77th Republic Day.

“Thank you my dear friend President Emmanuel Macron for your warm wishes on India's 77th Republic Day. I look forward to welcoming you in India soon and further deepening and diversifying the India-France strategic partnership,” Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister was responding to a post by Macron, who recalled his visit as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations in 2024.

Modi also thanked Tobgay for his Republic Day greetings.

“Thank you Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and the people of Bhutan for the warm wishes on the 77th Republic Day of India,” Modi said.

“May the special bonds of friendship and unique ties between our nations continue to grow from strength to strength,” the prime minister said in reply to a post on X by his Bhutanese counterpart.

Replying to Cyprus President Christodoulides’ congratulatory message on X, Modi said, “Thank you dear President Nikos Christodoulides for your warm wishes.

"Cyprus is a close friend and trusted partner and we are committed to deepening our comprehensive partnership. I look forward to welcoming you in India." PTI SKU ARI