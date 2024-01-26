PM Modi thanks leaders of Nepal, Mauritius for R-Day wishes

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the leaders of some neighbouring countries for their Republic Day wishes on Friday.

India cherishes the longstanding friendship with Nepal, the prime minister told his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on X.

Prachanda posted on X, "On the occasion of 75th Republic Day of India, I extend my best wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the government and friendly people of India for good health, peace and prosperity. I am confident that the ties of friendship between our countries will continue to grow further." Thanking Mauritius leader Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for his wishes, Modi said he looked forward to the continued strengthening of their "robust bilateral partnership, this year and always". PTI KR TIR TIR