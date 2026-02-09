PM Modi thanks Maharashtra for BJP-led Mahayuti's win in ZP polls

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the people of Maharashtra for supporting the BJP-led Mahayuti in the zilla parishad elections, terming it as a vote for "good governance." "Once again, Maharashtra blesses BJP and Mahayuti! After the resounding success of the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council elections, the people of Maharashtra have given a strong mandate to us in the Zilla Parishad elections," Modi said in a post on X.

The BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP of the Mahayuti were on course of a resounding victory in the zilla parishad elections in Maharashtra having taken a decisive lead in over 560 of the 731 seats that went to polls in 12 zilla parishad and 125 panchayat samitis.

The prime minister said the results make it clear that across rural and urban Maharashtra, the people of the state want good governance and an alliance which works in the spirit of the state's glorious culture.

"I express gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra," he said.

Modi also complimented every worker of the Mahayuti for working "tirelessly" on the ground and elaborating on the solid track record of the Maharashtra government as well as NDA's vision for good governance.