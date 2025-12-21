PM Modi thanks people of Arunachal Pradesh for supporting BJP in local polls

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked people of Arunachal Pradesh for supporting the BJP in the local body elections in the state.

The BJP emerged victorious in more than 6,000 of the 8,208 gram panchayat member seats in the northeastern state. The party also won 170 of the 245 zila parishad member seats.

"The people of Arunachal Pradesh show unwavering support for the politics of good governance," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"I thank the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the affection they have shown towards the BJP. This strengthens our resolve to keep working for the state's transformation," Modi said.

"I appreciate the BJP Karyakartas for working tirelessly among the people," he said. PTI SKU KVK KVK