PM Modi thanks people of Maharashtra for supporting BJP-led alliance in local elections

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of Maharashtra for supporting the BJP and the Mahayuti coalition led by it in the local bodies elections, asserting that it reflected their trust in people-centric development.

"Maharashtra stands firmly with development! Grateful to the people of Maharashtra for blessing the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections," he said in a post on X.

"This reflects trust in our vision of people-centric development. We remain committed to working with renewed energy to fulfil the aspirations of every citizen across the state," the prime minister said.

Modi lauded the BJP and Mahayuti office bearers for their hard work at the grassroots.

According to the trends and results received as of 3 pm, the BJP has secured victory in 129 municipal councils (45 per cent) this year, a significant rise from 94 in 2017. The Mahayuti has won 215 municipal councils (74.65 per cent), out of a total of 288 municipal councils.