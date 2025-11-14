PM Modi thanks voters of J-K, Odisha for BJP win in assembly bypolls

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the voters of Jammu and Kashmir, and Odisha for ensuring the victories of BJP candidates in the assembly bypolls whose results were announced on Friday.

"I thank the people of Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Nuapada in Odisha for blessing the BJP with spectacular victories in the bypolls," Modi said in a post on X.

"Congratulations to the newly elected MLAs Devyani Rana ji and Jay Dholakia ji. Wishing them the very best in serving the people. Compliments to the BJP karyakartas (workers) who worked round the clock to ensure these wins," the prime minister said.

Rana won the Nagrota bypoll that was necessitated due to the death of her father Devender Singh Rana, who was the sitting MLA from the constituency at the time.

Rana defeated Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) candidate Harsh Dev Singh by 24,647 votes. National Conference candidate Shamim Begum, who got 10,872 votes, lost her deposit.

In Odisha's Nuapada, BJP's Jay Dholakia beat Ghasi Ram Majhi of the Congress by a huge margin of 83,748 votes. Jay is the son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, whose death necessitated the bypoll.