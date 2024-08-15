PM Modi thanks world leaders for I-Day wishes

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked several world leaders for their wishes on India's 78th Independence Day and told French President Emmanuel Macron that their interactions over the years have added great strength to the ties between two countries.

He told Macron that they will keep working together to further global good.

Modi lauded his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his personal commitment to strong ties between India and the UAE.

"Our nations will keep cementing the bonds of friendship that have been nurtured over the years," he said on X.

The UAE leader said India's 78th Independence Day is a testament to the nation's incredible developmental journey.

Modi told Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, "May the friendship between our nations continue to grow and become even more multifaceted." Thanking Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, he said India considers his country a valued friend, and the two nations will keep working together for the benefit of their people.

Modi also conveyed his thanks to the leaders of Nepal and Bhutan. PTI KR KSS KSS